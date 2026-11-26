Rural workers in Brazil can contact a new confidential service to ask about their rights or report problems at work, from unpaid wages and unsafe conditions to concerns about transport and accommodation. Called Pode Contar, the service was presented in Geneva on 23 November 2026 at an event alongside the 15th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights. It gives workers a direct way to reach Brazil's National Confederation of Rural Wage Workers, known as CONTAR, by free phone call or WhatsApp message.

The International Labour Organization and CONTAR developed Pode Contar in partnership with the UN Global Compact Network Brazil and Suzano, a Brazilian pulp and paper company. The initiative combines confidential reporting with dialogue and the analysis of recurring workplace concerns. It is designed to help workers seek remedies for problems they face and help employers spot patterns before those problems affect more people.

Workers can contact the service regardless of whether they belong to a union or their employer takes part in the initiative. It is intended to reach seasonal, migrant and informally employed workers, including people who may have limited access to a workplace complaints channel. A worker can ask a question about their rights or raise a specific concern, giving them a place to start when they are unsure whom to approach.

What happens when a worker contacts Pode Contar

CONTAR manages requests confidentially and decides how it can help based on the circumstances. Staff may explain a worker's rights, facilitate dialogue or help the person reach a public institution that can handle the case. Laissa Pollyana Carmo, the project coordinator at CONTAR, said the service gives workers direct access to confidential guidance and support in finding a solution.

The service lists 0800 100 4044 for free phone calls and WhatsApp messages. A worker who gets in touch about a pay dispute or safety concern can receive guidance on possible next steps, depending on the issue raised. Cases requiring investigation, enforcement or urgent protection remain the responsibility of the competent public authorities, including labour inspectors where appropriate.

Confidentiality, personal data protection and preventing retaliation are central safeguards. The service works alongside labour inspection and other public systems, whose investigative and enforcement powers remain essential when authorities need to intervene. For someone unsure whether to approach an employer or a government agency, contacting CONTAR offers a way to discuss the problem and identify who can help.

Patterns in complaints can help employers prevent repeat problems

Pode Contar looks across reports for recurring concerns in recruitment, wages, working hours, occupational safety and health, transport and accommodation. It can use aggregated, anonymised information to show companies where risks are emerging and where preventive measures need to improve. Repeated concerns about transport or accommodation, for instance, could prompt a company to review those arrangements as part of its responsibility to identify and address human rights risks in its supply chain.

Maria Cláudia Falcão, who coordinates the ILO's Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Programme in Brazil, said combining workers' accounts with dialogue and analysis can help identify problems earlier and improve access to remedies. Giordano Automare, Suzano's executive sustainability manager, said the information could help companies recognise warning signs and improve how they respond. Suzano supports the forestry rollout through a partnership established in 2024 with the ILO and the UN Global Compact Network Brazil.

Gabriela Rozman, senior manager for human rights and labour at the UN Global Compact Network Brazil, said companies need to work with workers and institutions to address risks in rural supply chains. Her organisation engages businesses on responsible conduct and human rights, and she said a channel run by CONTAR can reach workers who might never approach a company's complaints system. Workers' communications are handled confidentially, and companies can use anonymised trends to review their practices.

Forestry and coffee are part of the rollout, with carnauba in preparation

Forestry implementation began in São Mateus and nearby areas in Espírito Santo with Suzano's support. The service was introduced to coffee workers in Bahia's Irecê region, where it builds on existing efforts to promote decent work and prevent forced labour. Preparations for introducing it in the carnauba sector are under way with the Union for Ethical BioTrade and Verité.

The phone and WhatsApp channel is operating, and rolling the initiative out in individual sectors also requires outreach to workers, engagement with employers and coordination with local institutions. Plans for 2027 include strengthening implementation where it has begun, extending its geographical reach and exploring other rural supply chains. That outreach matters because workers need to know the service exists, who runs it and how their information will be handled before they decide whether to get in touch.

The United States Department of State supports the initiative, as does a public–private partnership between the ILO and Suzano in collaboration with the UN Global Compact Network Brazil. CONTAR provides a direct contact for workers, and the wider partnership gives employers and institutions a way to act on problems that recur across companies and sectors. The programme's value will depend on whether those relationships help workers get support and lead to changes in workplace practices.