Pep Guardiola believes football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played a significant role in extending each other's careers, saying their intense rivalry pushed both to maintain extraordinary standards for more than a decade, reported ESPN. The former Manchester City manager, who coached Messi for four seasons at Barcelona, said the constant competition between the Argentine and Portuguese superstars motivated them to keep improving and achieving more.

"I think the two of them helped each other a great deal, if Messi hadn't had Cristiano, or if Cristiano hadn't had Messi, their careers would likely have been shorter," Guardiola told former Brazil forward Romario, according to ESPN. "But they had each other in their rearview mirrors, watching what the other was doing made them think: 'I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him,'" he added.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated world football for over a decade, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them while representing Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Their rivalry also defined the Spanish Clasico during Guardiola's tenure at Barcelona. Guardiola, who never worked with Ronaldo, described the Portuguese forward as an exceptional competitor and goalscorer.

"Another competitive animal, someone who cares about nothing else than winning and proving himself," Guardiola said of Ronaldo, according to ESPN. "A goalscorer. With his right foot, his left foot, his head, he's extraordinary," he added.

Ronaldo, 41, retired from international football as the leading men's international goalscorer and appearance-maker, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He has continued playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and recently celebrated his 987th career goal in the AFC Champions League. Guardiola, meanwhile, reserved special praise for Messi, crediting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for much of his success during his time at Barcelona.

Under Guardiola, Barcelona won 14 trophies in four seasons, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns. Asked what enabled him to achieve so much success as a manager, Guardiola was quick to acknowledge the Argentine's contribution.

"Messi! When you have such good players, you become good yourself. As a coach, you have to ensure that everyone follows the same path, understanding how they get along and which players can be paired together to make things work. But I've been with three incredible teams, all with incredible players, that's why we won," he said, as per ESPN. Guardiola also revealed that he never approached Messi about joining him after leaving Barcelona in 2012.

"No, I never reached out to him. I'm a Barça fan," he said. The Spaniard said Messi's extraordinary consistency, competitive mentality and ability to deliver in both matches and training made him unique.

"I have never seen a player like him, someone with the ability to score three goals and provide three assists every three days," he said. "Very few are capable of such consistency, and he would do it in training, too, during small-sided games. In four years of coaching, I never saw him miss a single training session. He possessed this incredible competitive drive, that is what set him apart," added Guardiola.

Guardiola also compared Messi's competitive mentality to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan, recalling the similarities he noticed while watching the documentary on the NBA great. "When we all watched the Michael Jordan documentary, it struck me that a young Jordan was very much like Messi: someone who, alongside his teammates, was driven to be the absolute best," he said.

Asked whether any current or future player could reach Messi's level, Guardiola expressed doubt, pointing to the Argentine's ability to sustain extraordinary performances over such a long period. "No one, there are many good ones but I don't see anyone reaching that level; performing at such a high standard every three days for 15 to 20 years, and I don't think I ever will," he said.

"There are records that people said would never be broken, yet they eventually are. [Former Jamaican sprinter] Usain Bolt's records will be broken one day, too, but to maintain that level of play for so many years, with that kind of plasticity... I just don't see it," Guardiola concluded. Messi holds numerous world, continental, national, and club records, including 8 Ballon d’Or awards, 6 European Golden Shoes, 474 La Liga goals, and multiple Champions League scoring records. (ANI)