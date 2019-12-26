Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFC to increase barley production in Ethiopia, pumps out fund in Habesha Breweries

IFC to increase barley production in Ethiopia, pumps out fund in Habesha Breweries
The project is likely to enhance income for around 15,000 smallholder barely farmers, almost double farm yields of participating barley producers and create around 500 jobs. Image Credit: Flickr / Crabchick

The International Finance Corporation has joined hand with Habesha Breweries Share Company of Ethiopia with an objective to augment local barley sourcing investing 50 million euros.

The investment of International Finance Corporation in Habesha Breweries Share Company intends to assist the company expand operations in Ethiopia and augments local barley sourcing from smallholder farmers.

"The loan is co-funded by the Dutch development bank (FMO) and Dutch banks Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (Rabobank) and ING Bank N.V. (ING Bank). Ethiopia's brewing industry is fast growing and an important contributor to economic growth, but the sector imports as much as 90 percent of its malt barley needs," the press statement noted.

According to New Business Ethiopia, the project is likely to enhance income for around 15,000 smallholder barely farmers, almost double farm yields of participating barley producers and create around 500 jobs. "Programs that support local sourcing are critical to linking smallholder farmers to large supply chains, thus creating more economic opportunity and jobs for vital parts of the country's agriculture sector," the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Eastern Africa, Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu opined.

"Increasing farmer access to improved agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers and building the agronomic and technical capacity of local, smallholder barley producers in Ethiopia will create more jobs and higher efficiency," FMO's Chief Investment Officer, Linda Broekhuizen cited.

"Our partnership with IFC and other lenders is timely and key to growing the malt barley supply chain in Ethiopia. We aim to increase smallholder farmers from 1,000 to 14,000 in the next five years and improve household incomes. This investment has a purpose and feels like the right thing. I am extremely proud that we are able to continue to build and grow the brewery in partnership with the barley farmers and residents," the Chief Executive Officer of Habesha Breweries, Zewdu Negate elaborated.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Will have alternative mechanism to protect officers' promotion, seniority: Goyal on merger in rly

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought to allay fears among employees that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority and hinder their career progression, saying officers will have an equal opportunity to become a part...

No more tickets to government agencies on credit: Air India

By Ashoke Raj Air India AI has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday.AI has stopped issuing air tickets on credit basis till t...

Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen market attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen promised on Thursday to investigate a military operation this week that the United Nations said killed at least 17 civilians in the latest of three attacks this month on a market. The coalition has ...

Highest officer in uniform 'breached limits of institutional role': CPI(M) on Gen Rawat's comments

Left parties on Thursday slammed Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for criticising the anti-CAA protestors, and said as the highest officer in uniform he has breached the limit of his institutional role. CPIM urged that the General to apologise to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019