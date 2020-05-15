Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha, West Bengal likely to receive rainfall in next few days: IMD Director

A cyclone that is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by Saturday (April 16) evening will bring rainfall to Odisha and West Bengal, said Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:54 IST
Odisha, West Bengal likely to receive rainfall in next few days: IMD Director
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Image Credit: ANI

A cyclone that is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by Saturday (April 16) evening will bring rainfall to Odisha and West Bengal, said Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "Under the influence of the low-pressure system, we expect rainfall to start over coastal Odisha from May 18. We are also expecting rainfall over West Bengal on May 19 and May 20, with occurrence of heavy rainfall at a few places," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to concentrate into a depression today evening or night and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over south and adjoining central parts of the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow evening," he added. Talking about the sea conditions due to the changing weather system, the IMD Director said, "sea area would become rough to very rough and there will be disturbance over the central part of the Bay of Bengal between May 15-17 and in the north Bay of Bengal during May 18 to May 20."

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days. He further said, "Normal monsoon is expected this year and quantitatively the monsoon rainfall for the country overall expected is 100 per cent of the long period average."

"The advisory on the second stage of monsoon would be at the end of May or in the first week of June." Earlier in the morning, IMD had predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed slightly.

The monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 5, four days after its normal date of onset. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased

Bulgaria will allow shopping malls to reopen on Monday as part of its push to ease restrictions imposed two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday. The government introduced a state of...

Olympics-'We don't know how IOC money will be spent' -Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for 800 million committed to next years rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Comm...

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

The coronavirus pandemic claimed its first political scalp in Austria as the junior minister for culture quit under pressure from theatre directors and performers over a lack of urgency in reopening cultural venues even as a lockdown has be...

GOAL programme comes at right time to provide platform for tribal youth: Arjun Munda 

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda launched the GOAL Going Online As Leaders programme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MoTA in partnership with Facebook at a Webinar in New Delhi today. MoS, Mo Tribal Affairs Ms Renuka Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020