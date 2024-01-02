Ramlala's consecration ceremony will be unprecedented, unforgettable experience: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to make all necessary arrangements at the state government level to make the consecration ceremony of Shri Ramlala at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 other-worldly, unprecedented and unforgettable. The Chief Minister has said that today the whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya. Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya.

The whole country has become imbued with the spirit of Lord Shri Ram. This is also an opportunity for the global branding of Uttar Pradesh. He has said that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests coming for the consecration ceremony as well as tourists and devout attendees coming afterwards. With public cooperation, Ayodhya city will be the standard of safety, convenience and cleanliness. In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reviewed various projects that are underway in Ayodhya and gave the necessary directions.

The following guidelines were issued by the Chief Minister in the meeting: Now only a few days are left for the completion of the much-awaited ritual of enshrining Shri Ramlala in the grand and divine Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Avadhpuri. This Shri Ram temple will be a 'Rashtra Mandir', symbolising the cultural, spiritual and social unity of India.

This historic programme of 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers. The whole country is imbued in the spirit of Shri Ram. Deepotsav will be celebrated at Har Dev Temple on January 22. Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ramlala by lighting the Ramjyoti in their homes or establishments. This is all unprecedented. It is an emotional moment. It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram incarnated. The whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya today. Along with the consecration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, there is an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh. After the consecration, a large number of devotees and tourists will come to Avadhpuri every day. All arrangements for excellent hospitality should be made so that they can have an other-worldly experience upon their arrival in Uttar Pradesh.

Dignitaries from all over the country are arriving for the consecration ceremony of Ramlala. On such a historic occasion, the entire Awadhpuri should be decorated grandly. In coordination with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust and central agencies, all necessary arrangements should be made for traffic management and the welcoming of guests as per protocol. Cleanliness is crucial for hospitality. Everyone will have to work on this. Get public support. Deploy additional manpower. Be it a main road or a street, there should be no dust or filth. There are dustbins placed at various places. There should be arrangements for waste management.

The restaurant or store run by the state government in Avadhpuri should be established under the name 'Mata Shabari'. Similarly, the night shelter will be developed as 'Nishadraj Guhya Guest House'. Similarly, other buildings will also be named after the characters of the Ramayana period. After January 22, Ram devotees from all over the world will arrive in Ayodhya. For their convenience, signage in different languages should be installed throughout the city. Signage should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the nine languages of the United Nations.

Smart signage should be installed on Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, and Varanasi-Ayodhya routes. Information should be disseminated in different languages. There should be no encroachment on these routes. There should be cleanliness and no street vendors should be there. There should be availability of cranes and ambulances. For this, instructions should be given to the concerned districts by the Chief Minister's Office. Make preparations for the transportation of the devotees and tourists from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi to Lucknow by Volvo buses and helicopters for their arrival in Ayodhya. Three helipads are ready in Ayodhya; they should be properly utilised.

There should be no compromise on the security, convenience and cleanliness of Ayodhya. There should be continuous, strong security arrangements in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony and thereafter. Implement the Safe City project immediately, without any delay. Install CC TV cameras. Activate the ICCC of Ayodhya before January 22nd. There should be excellent hospitality facilities for devotees and tourists. There should be no encroachment anywhere in Ayodhya. Install railings on both sides of Naya Ghat and Tedhi Bazaar Road. The railing should also be decorated. Public toilets should be cleaned regularly. Ensure the cleanliness of restrooms at fuel pumps.

After the formation of the government in 2017, the tradition of Saryu ji's aarti was started. It needs to be made more organised and attractive. Archakas should also be trained. Develop a digital tourist app for Ayodhya containing information about all the basic facilities and important places in Ayodhya. There are six nearby railway stations to reach Ayodhya. The Transport Department, in coordination with these stations, should make permanent arrangements for good buses to conveniently transport the tourists and passengers landing here to their destination.

Cultural presentations should be made in Ayodhya by eminent artists from India and abroad. An enlightened conference should be organised. 'Cultural Art Boat Tour' should be organised on boats in Saryu Ji. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, cultural programmes like bhajan-kirtan, etc. should be organised in all the spiritual places and temples of the state. Along with lamp lighting and lamp donation in temples, programmes like Ramkatha discourse, continuous recitation of the Ramayana, Ramcharit Manas, Sundarkand, etc. should also be organised. Nagar Sankirtans should be organised in the municipal bodies, in which Ram Mandir Rath and Kalash Yatras should be organised in the cities by including local bhajan/kirtan groups.

Programmes like Bhajan Kirtan, reading of Anavast Ramayana, Ramcharit Manas, Sundarkand, etc. should also be organised in the temples of Ayodhya from March 14 to 24, 2024. The Ramayana is a wonderful immortal story based on the life of Shri Ram Ji, which teaches us the true meaning of devotion, duty, relationships, religion and karma. The ideals of Shri Ram are being established among the people through various incidents of Ram Katha by many storytellers in the country and abroad. Through such storytellers, the stream of sermons and stories of Ram should flow in Ram's city, Ayodhya.

Ramlilas staged in different states of the country as well as across the world based on the traditional forms of Lord Shri Ram should be presented. It has a rich culture in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh. Ramlila troupes from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, etc. should also be invited. Bhajans based on Lord Shri Ram should be sung by famous Bhajan singers of the country on the Bhajan Sandhya stage in Ayodhya. Give space to local bhajan singers, too. (ANI)

