Left Menu

'Shocking, unsustainable and desperate' situation in Gaza, warns UN Special Coordinator

UN News | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:37 IST
'Shocking, unsustainable and desperate' situation in Gaza, warns UN Special Coordinator
The Security Council is meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York on the situation in the Gaza Strip, wracked by months of unrelenting war, and tensions spilling into the wider Middle East region. Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told ambassadors that "there is still no end in sight" as the war approaches its 140-day mark. "No end to the trauma of those impacted by the horrors unleashed on 7 October. No end to the suffering and desperation the people in Gaza. No end to the regional turmoil." Mr. Wennesland visited Gaza this week and described the humanitarian situation there as shocking, unsustainable and desperate. ## Humanitarian situation Internally displaced Palestinians are facing acute shortages of food, water, shelter and medicine, while communicable diseases are rising sharply unsanitary conditions and there is a "near total breakdown" in law and order. He added that his Humanitarian Coordinator has a plan to deliver the essentials – food, shelter, medicine and water/sanitation – but the UN's capacity to deliver depends on coordinated humanitarian movements, effective deconfliction with the parties and Israeli approvals for essential communications equipment and armored vehicles – "all of which provide the minimum conditions for staff to work safely." "This must be improved – UN convoys and compounds must not be hit and our equipment needs clearance," he stressed. "Keeping Gaza on a drip-feed not only deprives a desperate population of life- saving support, it drives even greater chaos that further impedes humanitarian delivery," he added. Tweet URL > UN_News_Centre ## Dialogue, not violence Warning that the scale of the emergency could quickly spiral out of control in the region, Mr. Wennesland appealed for a collective, coordinated and comprehensive response to not only address the immediate crisis before us in Gaza, but to help restore a political horizon for Palestinians and Israelis, alike. "To do this, we urgently need a deal to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages," he stressed, adding also the need to create the space for dialogue over violence. "Ultimately, the only long-term solution for Gaza is political," said Mr. Wennesland. "While taking into account Israel's legitimate security concern, there must be a clear path toward restoring single, effective Palestinian governance across the OPT (occupied Palestinian Territory), including in Gaza," he added. ## Two-State solution Alongside, international support to strengthening and reforming the Palestinian Authority to improve domestic and international legitimacy will be crucial. To create these conditions, Mr. Wennesland called for time bound political framework to end the occupation and establish a two-State solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. "These efforts must coalesce and accelerate if we are to emerge from this nightmare into a trajectory that can provide Palestinians and Israelis with the chance of lasting peace," he concluded. _**More to follow...**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024