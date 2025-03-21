Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Announces April 2025 Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a price increase of up to 3% for its SUVs and commercial vehicles, starting April 2025. The decision, driven by rising input costs and commodity prices, reflects industry-wide inflationary challenges affecting automakers like Hyundai, Tata, Honda, and Maruti Suzuki, which will implement similar hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:55 IST
Representative image (photo source: Mahindra). Image Credit: ANI
In a move reflecting broader industry trends, Mahindra & Mahindra declared on Friday a price surge of up to 3% for its SUV and commercial vehicle range, effective April 2025. The automotive giant attributed this decision to soaring input costs and escalating commodity prices, compounded by inflationary pressures.

The price adjustment will differ across Mahindra's various SUV and CV models, according to the company's statement. This strategic choice underscores Mahindra's commitment to managing the challenges of increasing raw material costs, a predicament that has engulfed the automotive sector.

As part of a wider trend in response to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and volatile raw material prices, other auto manufacturers like Hyundai, Tata, Honda, and Maruti Suzuki have also announced impending price hikes effective from April. Maruti Suzuki plans a 4% increase, marking a significant shift for India's largest car maker.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group stands as a global leader with operations in over 100 countries, employing 2,60,000 people. Known for its dominance in sectors like farm equipment and IT, Mahindra is also celebrated as the world's largest tractor company by volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

