TVS Motor Company Achieves Record Sales in FY 2024-25
TVS Motor Company records a historic 13% sales growth for FY 2024-25, reaching 4.74 million units. March 2025 witnessed a 17% increase, with standout international and EV sales. The two-wheeler segment led the growth, while the three-wheeler segment faced a slight dip. Exports also contributed significantly with an 18% rise.
TVS Motor Company has reported an unprecedented sales growth of 13% for the financial year 2024-25, totaling 4.74 million units, a jump from the previous year's 4.19 million units. In March 2025 alone, the company's total sales surged by 17%, reaching 414,687 units compared to 354,592 in March 2024.
The International Business segment witnessed remarkable progress with a 23% increase in export sales, reaching 113,464 units in March 2025 from 91,972 units in March 2024. The two-wheeler division saw a notable upswing with a 16% rise, with sales climbing to 400,120 units from 344,446 units during the same period.
Scooters were standout performers with a 27% increase to 166,297 units from 131,472 units, while motorcycles grew by 15%, hitting 196,734 units. The electric vehicle segment also saw an impressive 77% growth, with sales rising to 26,935 units from 15,250 units in the span of a year.
Furthermore, TVS Motor Company's three-wheeler division registered a 44% growth, with sales increasing to 14,567 units in March 2025 from 10,146 units a year earlier. The fourth quarter performance was also strong, with two-wheeler sales climbing 14% and three-wheeler sales rising by 21%.
While there was a slight drop in annual three-wheeler sales, registering 135,000 units compared to 146,000 units the previous year, the overall growth was bolstered by an 18% rise in export sales. These figures underline TVS Motor Company's ability to expand its market reach both domestically and internationally. (ANI)
