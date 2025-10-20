Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Swadeshi Diwali Amid GST Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted an increase in Diwali purchases due to GST concessions, especially for locally-made 'swadeshi' items. After buying earthenware in Dehradun, he celebrated the wider embrace of indigenous products. Diwali festivities continued with traditional practices across the state, including a holy dip in Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:14 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Swadeshi Diwali Amid GST Relief
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reflected on the encouraging rise in Diwali purchases this year, attributing it to GST relaxations and a growing preference for 'swadeshi' products. Speaking to reporters after supporting local artisans by purchasing diyas and earthenware in Dehradun, he highlighted the successful adoption of locally-produced goods during the festive season.

"The surge in sales indicates that the call for using 'swadeshi' items resonates well. Vendors reported higher transactions compared to previous years, expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's initiative," Dhami stated. The festive spirit was also marked by Diwali's traditional observances, with devotees in Uttarakhand participating in cultural rituals and holy dips in the Ganga at Haridwar.

In a message shared earlier on social media, CM Dhami extended his Diwali greetings, wishing happiness and prosperity for all state residents. Celebrating the five-day festival, which peaks with the main celebration on Diwali itself, Uttarakhand saw citizens engaging deeply with their cultural and religious customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

