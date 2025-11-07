Bihar's Political Landscape: Progress and Polls Amidst Alliances and Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Bihar's development in establishing good governance under the stewardship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a rally, Adityanath invoked the transformation from 'jungle raj' to progress, spotlighting the leaders' roles in creating a reliable administrative framework.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the fractured Opposition alliance in Bihar, expressing skepticism over the RJD's manifesto. During a rally in Aurangabad, he asserted that even Congress distanced itself from RJD's pledges, which he labeled as deceitful. Modi pointed to the NDA's successful governance track record, urging voters to sustain the progress.

The political tension in Bihar escalates with alleged divides within the Mahagathbandhan, despite official denials. Modi accused RJD of coercive tactics against Congress, straining alliance dynamics. As the state prepares for the second phase of elections, with 122 constituencies up for grabs, the NDA is optimistic about extending its governance mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)