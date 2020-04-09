Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30; schools to remain closed till June 17: CM Naveen Patnaik. ON THE WIRE NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 166; cases climb to 5,734 New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL14 VIRUS-PM-LD TRUMP We shall win this together: PM Modi to Prez Trump on coronavirus New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump thanking him for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). BOM6 MH-VIRUS-CASES 162 new coronavirus cases in Maha; state tally 1,297 Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 162 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official said.

BOM7 GJ-VIRUS-CASES 55 new coronavirus cases reported in Guj; state tally 241 Ahmedabad: The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has risen to 241 with 55 new cases being found in the last 12 hours, an official said on Thursday. DEL5 RJ-VIRUS CASES Thirty fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 413, an official said.

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-EXIT STRATEGY Karnataka to finalise lockdown exit strategy by April 13 Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is currently engaged in discussions with experts, specialists and other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final view by April 13, a key Minister said on Thursday. BOM11 MH-LOCKDOWN-SOCIAL MEDIA Spike in hate, communal content on social media: Cyber police Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber police have noted an increase in fake news, hate and communal content over coronavirus on social media in the last few days, an official said on Thursday.

DES5 JK-VIRUS-PRAYERS No prayers in mosques, shrines on Shab-e-Baraat in Kashmir Srinagar: No night prayers were held at any major mosque or shrine in Kashmir on Shab-e-Baraat (night of forgiveness) as people stayed indoors due to the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Thursday. FOREIGN FGN26 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-3RDLD MODI PM Modi was 'terrific' in allowing export of hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".

FGN32 VIRUS-INDIA-GROWTH India's GDP for FY21 projected at 4.8%, COVID19 to have adverse economic impact globally: UN report United Nations: India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent, a UN report has said, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in significant adverse economic impacts globally. By Yoshita Singh FGN35 VIRUS-PAK Pak grapples with increasing COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,322 Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday saw a jump of 248 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 4,322, as the authorities grappled to contain the fast-spreading disease despite over a two-week partial lockdown in the country. By Sajjad Hussain FGN36 US-BIDEN-LD SANDERS Biden becomes prersumptive Democratic nominee as Sanders quits US Prez race Washington: Joe Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee for US President after his last remaining opponent leftist Senator Bernie Sanders ended his campaign, clearing the former Vice President's path to nomination and a showdown with President Donald Trump in the November elections. By Lalit K Jha FGN29 VIRUS-TRUMP-DRUGS 10 COVID-19 drugs under clinical trial in US: Trump Washington: As many as 10 drugs are currently under clinical trial in the US as part of the administration's "unprecedented" effort to find a therapeutic solution to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has said. By Lalit K Jha..

