Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the state's financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should announce austerity measures at the government level for the next three years to save money.

"The chief minister should publish a white paper on the financial Status of Goa immediately with details of amount available in the contingency fund, balance in the CM Relief Fund, present liabilities of the state government," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said. The BJP has already pushed Goa into bankruptcy and the state needs to come out of it, he said.

"The admission by the chief minister that the financial condition of the state is not good is a clear vindication of the Congress's stand that the BJP government has pushed the state into bankruptcy and there is financial emergency in Goa," he alleged. "We have been raising the issue since November year, but the CM always tried to ridicule our claims. But truth always prevails. The coronavirus crisis has now compelled him to accept the reality," Chodankar said.

He demanded that the chief minister should immediately announce austerity measures for the next three years by completely stopping all foreign tours, promotional events and other wasteful expenditure, like construction of memorials, and focus on providing relief to people in need. Chodankar said the CM should also announce his government's plans and preparedness to handle the situation if the lockdown is further extended.

