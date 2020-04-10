Left Menu
Cong slams Somaiya for his allegations over Wadhawans' travel

Updated: 10-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:28 IST
Attacking the BJP and its leader Kirit Somaiya over his allegations regarding the permission given to scam accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel during the lockdown, the Congress on Friday alleged that the DHFL promoters were "main donors" of the NDA constituent. Seeking to turn the tables on the BJP and Somaiya, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Principal Secretary (Special) for Home Amitabh Gupta, who gave permission to the Wadhawans to travel to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala, was appointed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime in the state.

Sawant also said it cannot be ruled out that someone higher up in the BJP may have influenced to facilitate the Wadhawans to travel. Hence, Somaiya's false pretence will not work, Sawant said.

Gupta has already been sent on compulsory leave by the Maharashtra government. Earlier in the day, Somaiya had hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and alleged the Wadhawans shared "close ties" with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders of the party.

"Wadhwan grp has been main donors for @BJP4India DHFL HDIL RKW all funded BJP...Hence false pretence of @KiritSomaiya won't work," the Congress leader tweeted. He alleged that Wadhawan's company, in which a BJP MP is a partner, is developing Vijaydurga port.

Recalling that Gupta was appointed by the previous Fadnavis government, Sawant said that help from someone higher up in the BJP to the Wadhawans cannot be ruled out. The Congress leader said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has taken immediate action against Gupta and asked the Modi government, too, to do the same to come clean.

Somaiya also said that there has to be "some political influence" behind IPS officer Gupta's letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency. He also had demanded Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the issue.

The DHFL promoters Wadhawans, their family and close friends travelled from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district on Wednesday evening despite coronavirus lockdown..

