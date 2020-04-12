Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi extends greetings on Easter

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Easter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi extends greetings on Easter
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (File) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Easter. Taking to Twitter, she asserted that Easter is a reminder that tough times don't last forever and that light always banishes the dark.

"Happy Easter to everyone! May love, compassion and kindness steer us through these difficult days. Easter is a reminder that love always triumphs over hate, joy always follows sorrow, and light always banishes the dark. #HappyEaster" she tweeted. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UK Opposition wants Parliament resumed virtually from April 21

The UK Opposition parties and some ruling Conservative Party MPs have called on the government to resume Parliament after its Easter recess period on April 21 in a virtual form, given the social distancing measures in place to combat the co...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Irans death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday. The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur sa...

Despite challenges, Manipur's start-ups doing home delivery during lockdown

Driven by young entrepreneurs, start-ups in Manipur are rising to the occasion to home deliver essential items and groceries, overcoming myriad challenges during the lockdown in the absence of major players likes BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon ...

Online, in parking lots and on TV, U.S. Christians face uncommon Easter

Online, on television and even in their cars in church parking lots, American Christians will, due to the coronavirus pandemic, observe an Easter Sunday unlike any they have lived through.Governors and health authorities across the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020