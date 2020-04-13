Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases by teleconference in May

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:46 IST
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases by teleconference in May
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday it will hear arguments by teleconference next month in a high-profile dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed and other cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote. The justices will participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. welcomes apparent consensus on forming a government in Iraq -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that his country welcomes an apparent agreement among Iraqs Shia, Sunni and Kurdish groups to form a new government, adding it would need to be capable of confronting the coronavirus pandem...

Trump says global oil production cut should help industry recover

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the OPEC group of oil producers is looking to cut output by 20 million barrels per day bpd, a figure that appeared to include a wider group of producers, including the United States.OPEC, comprisin...

Israel rate cut was part of package of steps -deputy cenbank governor

Israels short-term interest rate reduction last week was part of a series of policy steps as the damage to the economy from the coronavirus epidemic became evident, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said on Monday.The central bank ...

Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss responses to COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed their responses to the challenge posed by coronavirus crisis. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020