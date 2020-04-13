Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Shivraj accuses Kamal Nath of doing bad politics during COVID-19 crisis

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath for indulging in bad politics at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:39 IST
CM Shivraj accuses Kamal Nath of doing bad politics during COVID-19 crisis
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath for indulging in bad politics at the time of COVID-19 crisis. "I had never imagined there will be such bad politics at the time of this crisis. Kamal Nath had said Rahul Gandhi warned about COVID-19 on February 12. Who was CM then? What did he do till March 23? Can someone be this selfish to stop working as they won't be the CM anymore? " CM Chouhan told ANI.

"They devastated the state and accusing us of horse-trading. We are not at fault. We are providing facilities to combat COVID-19 in the state. I urge them to put aside the political differences and work together to combat COVID-19," he added. The Chief Minister said that Indore has 328 coronavirus positive cases and Indore is divided into 11 zones.

"We have to divide Indore into 11 zones. A dedicated team is working in each zone. We sealed Indore and also listed hotspots in Indore. We have also marked COVID-19 dedicated hospitals. We are also providing essential commodities too. We have booked hotels for frontline workers," he said. He said that the state is following the IITT strategy to combat COVID-19.

"We are following the IITT strategy to combat COVID-19. In IITT, I stand for Identification of hotspots, I-Isolation of the affected areas, T-Testing of likely to be COVID-19 patients, T-Treatment of COVID-19 positive patients," he said. "We are fighting against COVID-19 under PM Modi's guidance. PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow and he will announce the lockdown measures. Every CM wanted an extension of the lockdown during video conferencing that happened two days back," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

FCI loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes every day

Food Corporation of India FCI has achieved a rare distinction of transporting more than 1,000 train loads rakes carrying about 3 Million Metric Tonnes MMT of food grains during the lockdown period since 24.03.2020. It has also been able to ...

Don't skip this important step while baking during lockdown

Lockdown and self-isolation are bringing out different talent among the people across the world. While some are cooking, others are baking and as access to essential becomes a bit difficult during the movement restrictions, many are also ba...

Singapore confirms 386 more cases of coronavirus in biggest daily jump

Singapores health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-states biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try to curb a rece...

Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734 - public health agency

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9 to 734 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.By 11 a.m. eastern time 1500 GMT, the total number of those diagnosed with the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020