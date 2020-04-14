Liberal projected to win hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Liberal projected to win hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court seatReuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 05:47 IST
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about coronavirus health risks.
Karofsky was projected by the Associated Press to beat conservative incumbent Dan Kelly, who was endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, for a court seat that could help decide future voting rights and redistricting issues in Wisconsin, a vital general election battleground.
