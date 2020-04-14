Nadda thanks Sonia for extending Cong's support to anti-Corona fight

Nadda thanks Sonia for extending Cong's support to anti-Corona fightPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:50 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for urging people to stay indoors and observe lockdown regulations amid the corona-led crisis. Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-COVID-19 fight and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon. “Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” Nadda tweeted.
Sonia Gandhi also said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support and urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of the countrywide lockdown by another 19 days -- till May 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Sonia Gandhi
- BJP
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM seeking advance payment of 21 days' wages to MGNREGA workers.
Sonia Gandhi asks PM to give 21 days' wages in advance to MGNREGA workers
BJP chief JP Nadda holds video conference with party functionaries on COVID-19
Sonia Gandhi's remarks on lockdown insensitive; this is not time for politics but to serve country unitedly: BJP chief J P Nadda.
Sonia Gandhi's criticism of lockdown insensitive; this is not time for politics: Nadda