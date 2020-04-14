PM Modi urges people to adhere to social distancing till 3 May

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today announced the extension of lockdown till 3rd May 2020. The earlier 21-day lockdown is ending on the 14th of April 2020.

Addressing the Nation in combating the spread of the coronavirus, PM said the extension of lockdown was decided to keep in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people.

He requested people to continue maintaining vigil and to adhere to social distancing during this lockdown.

Prime Minister also suggested that those areas which are of low risk may be permitted to open up for certain specific activities from 20th April 2020.

PM said, "Until 20th April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed. Areas that succeed in this litmus test, those which will not be in the hot-spot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hot-spot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from 20th April".

"However, permissions will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are broken, and if there is the threat of the spread of Coronavirus" he cautioned.

Detailed guidelines will be issued by the Government tomorrow in this regard.

The Easing of restrictions in the low-risk areas is being done keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by the poor and daily wage earners, he said.

"Those who earn daily, make ends meet with daily income, they are my family. One of my top-most priorities is to reduce the difficulties in their lives. The government has made every possible effort to help them through Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. Their interests have also been taken care of while making the new guidelines" he said.

Paying tributes to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary today, the Prime Minister said, "I am well aware of the problems you have faced -some for food, some for movement from place to place, and others for staying away from homes and families. However, for the sake of your country, you are fulfilling your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power of 'We, the People of India' that our constitution talks about."

Prime Minister mentioned that India had been pro-active even before a single case of COVID -19 surfaced in the country. He said, the screening of the international passengers, 14-day mandatory isolation of the international travelers, shutting of malls, clubs, gyms were taken at very early stages. Prime Minister said India also proactively went into a nationwide lockdown which was ending on the 14th of April.

Compared to other Covid affected World's big & powerful countries, he said, India is in a very well managed situation.

"A month, month and a half ago, several countries had been at par with India in terms of Corona infection. But today, Corona cases in those countries are 25 to 30 times that of India. Thousands of people have tragically died in those countries. Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, taking quick and decisive action; the situation in India today would have been completely different", he said.

Prime Minister said India has benefitted from Lockdown. He said notwithstanding the economic travails being faced, it is clearly the correct path as it protected so many lives in the country.

"From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today", he said.

He assured the country that there are ample reserves of medicines, food and other essential goods. Prime Minister also assured that the health infrastructure is being further strengthened.

"From having only one testing lab for Coronavirus in January, we now have more than 220 functional testing labs. Global experience shows that 1,500-1,600 beds are required for every 10,000 patients. In India, we have arranged more than 1 Lakh beds today. Not only this, but there are also more than 600 hospitals that are dedicated to Covid treatment. As we speak, these facilities are being increased even more rapidly" he said.

Prime Minister exhorted the citizens to follow seven steps in their fight against the pandemic

First, to take special care of the elderly, especially those who have a chronic disease.

Second to completely adhere to the 'Lakshman Rekha' of Lockdown and Social Distancing; use homemade face-covers and masks without fail.

Third to follow the instructions issued by the AYUSH ministry to enhance immunity.

Fourth to download the Arogya Setu Mobile App to help prevent the spread of corona infection. Inspire others to download the app as well.

Fifth to take care of poor families; to fulfill their food requirements.

Sixth to be compassionate towards the people who work in every individual business or industry. Do not deprive them of their livelihood.

Seventh to pay utmost respect to our nation's Corona Warriors – our doctors and nurses, sanitation workers and police force.

