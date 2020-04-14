Left Menu
Pay tribute to Ambedkar by reading preamble at home, providing relief to poor: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:23 IST
Pay tribute to Ambedkar by reading preamble at home, providing relief to poor: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted that Ambedkar used to say be educated, organised and struggle, adding that this is the "guiding principle for us".

Paying rich tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his 129th birth anniversary, the Congress general secretary said Ambedkar had a massive contribution in the building of India. The work done by him for Dalits, deprived and backwards can never be forgotten by the country, she said.

"Every year we celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are not able to get out of our homes," she said. "I appeal to everyone that on this birth anniversary of Babasaheb, people should read the preamble of the Constitution at home and then provide as much relief as possible to the needy in their areas while adhering to the guidelines of the lockdown," Priyanka Gandhi said.

It was Ambedkar's dream that all the poor, farmers and every Indian should get their rights, and no one should sleep empty stomach, the Congress leader said, adding "we have to ensure this". Earlier in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said Ambedkar's Constitution emphasized on equality and brotherhood.

"Today, on the day of his birth anniversary, we are entering the second phase of the lockdown," she said. "At such a time, the resolution of equality and brotherhood needs to be reinforced more firmly." In her message on the Dalit icon's birth anniversary, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said it was the duty of every Indian to follow the practice of protecting constitutional values and traditions. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution.

All state, district and block units of the Congress celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti by reaching out to the poor, needy and the marginalized with all possible help in the difficult situation arising out of the lockdown, according to a party statement. Observing strict adherence to the social distancing norms and safety guidelines, Congress workers went out to help all those who are stuck in dire situations due to the lockdown in their respective areas, it said.

While the state Congress units actively engaged in the distribution of food and essential items to the affected people, party leaders and workers mostly observed the occasion at their homes by paying respect to Ambedkar, it said.

