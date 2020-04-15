Russia slams 'selfish' US move to halt WHO funding

US President Donald Trump's freeze on funding for the World Health Organisation is a selfish response to the global pandemic, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday

"We see yesterday's announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the WHO as most concerning. It is a sign of the very selfish approach of the US authorities to what is happening in the world due to the pandemic," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

