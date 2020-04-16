Trump says US likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday

"It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working," he told a news conference. "The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases." "These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," Trump added

He said he would discuss this in a news conference on Thursday, "announcing guidelines."

