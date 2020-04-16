US Domestic News Roundup: Texas judge allows vote by mail amid coronavirus fears; U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 30,000 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive: New York taps McKinsey to develop 'Trump-proof' economic reopening plan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for the safe economic reopening of the region that can thwart expected pressure from President Donald Trump to move more rapidly, state government sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Cuomo, along with many other U.S. governors, shut his state economy to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus and has warned that he is are prepared to keep businesses shut – perhaps for several months more – unless he can assure public safety.

U.S. senator says Apple, Google need to show contact tracing will not violate privacy

Smartphone software makers Alphabet's Google and Apple will have to convince the public that any contact tracing technology to track who has been exposed to the new coronavirus will not lead to a violation of their privacy, Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Wednesday. "Apple and Google have a lot of work to do to convince a rightfully skeptical public that they are fully serious about the privacy and security of their contact tracing efforts," he said in a statement.

Trump backers protest Michigan stay-at-home orders at state capitol

Thousands of demonstrators in cars with horns honking thronged around Michigan's state Capitol on Wednesday, some chanting "lock her up," to protest against stay-at-home orders imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the coronavirus. Traffic around the Lansing statehouse was jammed for hours by the rally, dubbed "Operation Gridlock" and organized by the Republican-aligned Michigan Conservative Coalition to challenge the Democratic governor's social-distancing measures, among the strictest in the nation.

U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 30,000 - Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths were approaching 30,000 on Wednesday, after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day, according to a Reuters tally. The United States reported 2,364 deaths on Tuesday, far above the previous daily high of 2,069 recorded on April 10, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. deaths on Wednesday stood at 29,751, up 1,305, with many states yet to report. Cases topped 615,000 in the United States and 2 million globally.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife also diagnosed with the coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who late in March disclosed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said late on Wednesday his wife Cristina has also been diagnosed with it. The CNN television anchor, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said late last month he was worried about infecting his wife and children after testing positive himself. He continued appearing on air from his basement.

Gates ups pandemic funds to $250 million, says Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'

Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the COVID-19 disease pandemic, Melinda Gates said on Wednesday. Announcing an extra $150 million of funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help speed the development of treatments, vaccines and public health measures to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, Melinda Gates said the WHO was "exactly the organization that can deal with this pandemic".

After 'death warrant' coronavirus showdown, Republican Congressman sees fundraising surge

The Republican congressman who thought he signed his political "death warrant" when he enraged U.S. President Donald Trump by slowing the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill raised a hefty $647,975 for his reelection campaign in the first quarter. That three-month haul is more than Kentucky's Thomas Massie has raised in any two-year campaign cycle since he was first elected in 2012 on a wave of support by conservative Tea Party voters - and more than double the haul of his primary challenger.

Trump to announce 'guidelines' on reopening U.S. economy Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that data suggested the country had passed the peak on new coronavirus infections, and said he would announce "new guidelines" for reopening the economy at a news conference on Thursday. "The battle continues but the data suggests that the nation has passed the peak on new cases," Trump told his daily White House news briefing.

Face masks may be 'new normal' in post-virus life as U.S. prepares gradual reopening

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States approached 31,000 on Wednesday as governors began cautiously preparing Americans for a post-virus life that would likely include public face coverings as the "new normal." The governors of Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania each issued orders or recommendations that residents wear face masks as they emerge from isolation in the coming weeks.

Texas judge allows vote by mail amid coronavirus fears

A county judge in Texas said on Wednesday he would allow mail-in ballots from any voters who fear for their health because of the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys involved in the case said. In a hearing via video, Judge Tim Sulak in the 353rd civil district court told lawyers for the state attorney general's office and representatives of the Texas Democratic Party that he would approve a temporary injunction allowing any voter to use a mail-in ballot at least through July elections.

