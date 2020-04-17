U.S. revises cost justification of mercury rule for coal plants

The Trump administration revised the cost-benefit analysis for an Obama-era rule that forced coal-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday.

The move leaves the so-called Mercury and Air Toxic Standards rule in place for now, but could pave the way for legal attacks and prevent similar regulations from being implemented in the future.

