Kateel wants Padarayanapura attackers to be booked for treason

The BJP's Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP on Monday said those who attacked healthcare workers and police at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru should be sternly dealt with and booked for treason. Addressing reporters here, Kateel said certain miscreants had gathered at the place last night and indulged in vandalism and attacked doctors, health workers and the police.

The culprits behind the attack should be booked for treason and their assets impounded like the Uttar Pradesh government is doing against violators of law, he said. Kateel said the virus does not check caste, creed or religion while striking in an area.

At a time when the entire country is united in the fight against coronavirus infection and are implementing aggressive steps to contain the pandemic, some are out to defeat the very purpose of the fight, he said. Condemning the attack on government officials, Kateel said each person involved in the attack should be brought before the law and punished.

As many as 59 people were arrested on Monday for attacking police and health officials at the minority dominated Padarayanapura in the city when they went to quarantine some people, police said.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.