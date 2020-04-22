Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi invites suggestions from public for MSME economic stimulus package

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the people to share ideas regarding the party's proposed MSME economic stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:05 IST
Rahul Gandhi invites suggestions from public for MSME economic stimulus package
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the people to share ideas regarding the party's proposed MSME economic stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

"COVID-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what an MSME economic stimulus package should cover on our social media platforms," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IHCL to raise funds up to Rs 750 cr

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranchesThe board at its meeting approved raising of long term funds not exceeding Rs 750 crore by way of external ...

End 'embarrassing' all-male parliament, Vanuatu women urge new PM

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - V anuatu womens rights advocates urged the new prime minister on Wednesday to reform its all-male parliament, saying it was embarrassing to be one of only three countries wit...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programs. U.S. offici...

Smith took blame for ball-tampering scandal to save side: Flintoff

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff believes the entire Australian team was involved in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket in 2018 and then skipper Steve Smith just took the blame to save his side. Smith was suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020