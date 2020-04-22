Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations — two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carrying on like old pals.

The men appear so chummy that the Mexican president, who has not traveled outside his country since taking office nearly 18 months ago, is talking about visiting his US counterpart. It's almost enough to forget that less than a year ago Trump threatened to put crippling tariffs on Mexican exports.

As a candidate, Trump said Mexicans crossing the border brought drugs, crime and "tremendous infectious disease" to the US After taking office, he continued to promise to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it. But this month Trump called López Obrador "a very good friend" and praised his "tremendous intelligence." His Mexican counterpart described their relationship as a "friendship" and said Trump had spoken to him with a lot of "fondness." The two have consistently denied observers any fireworks, and their common ground in the virus crisis appears to be an eagerness to reactivate their economies, which is sometimes at odds with warnings from health advisers.

The warmth between them recently yielded some benefit to Mexico. To complete an agreement among oil-producing nations to reduce production, Trump offered to make a deeper cut to US production, because López Obrador said Mexico could not afford to. Then on Friday, Trump appeared to grant a favor to López Obrador. The Mexican president said Trump called him and said that Mexico would get 1,000 ventilators by the end of the month with the option to buy more.

"It's a new gesture of solidarity with Mexico," López Obrador wrote on Twitter. "I proposed the possibility of meeting in June or July to personally express our appreciation." Earlier that day, López Obrador had said at his daily news conference that Trump "has been respectful of the people and government of Mexico." "There isn't the belittling of Mexicans like there had been before, there isn't with the same intensity," he added. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security reached agreement with Mexico and Canada to continue restricting nonessential travel at U.S. borders for another month. Later, in a tweet, Trump said he was temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. to curb the virus, though with all the other immigration restrictions, it was not immediately clear who would be affected.

"It's very clear that there's a high degree of affinity, a surprising degree of affinity, between Trump and López Obrador," who is willing "to cater to Trump in order to not only prevent Trump from dumping on Mexico, but also because López Obrador recognizes that he can get help and support where he needs it," said David Shirk, a political science professor at the University of San Diego.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.