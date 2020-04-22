Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, BJP spar over journalist's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:04 IST
Cong, BJP spar over journalist's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over senior journalist Arnab Goswami's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors". BJP's Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on the journalist. Slamming Goswami's remarks against Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said she has been a highly successful Congress president. "Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful & unacceptable. She was 22yrs old when she came to India & has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country," Singh tweeted. Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth. "Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted. He also hit back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Congress leader's demand to "sack" Goswami. "Abuse Modi, get Padma Shri and go to Rajya Sabha. And if the truth of Sonia Gandhi is shown, then sack him. How will this do? Freedom of speech can’t be a one way street!" the BJP's information technology wing head tweeted

Surjewala in his tweet said, "Let PM remember that Sonia Gandhi has spent over 50 years of life in India, serving the country & being a witness to sacrifice of her mother in law & husband. But your favourite abusive anchors won’t bat an eyelid before hurling filth. Silence is acquiescence, Mr. PM!".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing ...

IMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line

Current demand for the IMFs new short-term liquidity line could reach 50 billion from several countries, IMF officials said on Wednesday, saying the facility could help countries address liquidity needs before they morphed into bigger probl...

NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in 'a different way'

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patricks Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. One w...

U.S. deaths top 46,000 after near-record increase previous day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.A University of Washington model httpscovid19.healthdata.orgunited-states-of-america, often cited by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020