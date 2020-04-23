Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following on his seven point plan during COVID-19 lockdown, PM Modi calls senior party leader to enquire about his health

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a special effort to check on the health of his senior colleagues in the Bharatiya Janata party in keeping with his reminder to people on April 14 to take special care of senior citizens in their homes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:40 IST
Following on his seven point plan during COVID-19 lockdown, PM Modi calls senior party leader to enquire about his health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a special effort to check on the health of his senior colleagues in the Bharatiya Janata party in keeping with his reminder to people on April 14 to take special care of senior citizens in their homes.

The Prime Minister is understood to be calling on several of his senior colleagues on the phone to check on their health and ensure that they are not facing any trouble during the nationwide lockdown. And one such person whom the Prime Minister called today morning was two times former MLA from Delhi O P Babbar.

"The call came at around 8:30 am. He said that he was sitting today and it occurred to him to call people who have taught him and whose hands he held and travelled this far, and enquired about my health. He also asked about my family. He was sounding so humble. It felt so nice," said 85 years old Babbar. During the calls, PM Modi is learnt to have also engaged in talks that included him reminiscing about the time he spent with these senior leaders

Babbar spoke about how he keeps himself engaged by ensuring distribution of ration kits to the needy. "I said I am a Swayamsevak and using all I have learnt from Sangh to help people. PM said we all have learnt from Sangh and that he too is a Swayamsevak observing lockdown in the interest of the nation. It was great to hear from him," added Babbar.

Another senior party leader informed that the PM has decided to call on senior leaders with whom he has shared his life's journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open ht...

Return to school in France to be on voluntary basis - presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on a voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 t...

India studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days: Govt sources.

India studying President Donald Trumps executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days Govt sources....

‘Extraction’ dominated by action but has a beautiful heart: Chris Hemsworth

There are edge-of-the-seat action and a memorable car chase sequence but what really attracted Chris Hemsworth to Extraction was the beautiful heart of the story set in Bangladesh and India. The Australian actor, best known as Thor from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020