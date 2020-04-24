Left Menu
Panchayati Raj institutions contributed significantly in strengthening foundation of democracy, says VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the Panchayati Raj institutions have contributed significantly in strengthening the foundation of democracy in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 08:30 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the Panchayati Raj institutions have contributed significantly in strengthening the foundation of democracy in the country. "Greetings on Panchayati Raj Day! Panchayati Raj Institutions are cornerstone of the decentralized governance and planning in India. They have contributed significantly in strengthening foundation of democracy in the country," Naidu tweeted on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day today.

The Vice President said that there is a need for States to fully empower Panchayats. "Though significant progress has been made in the area of local self-governance since the enactment of 73rd constitutional amendment, a lot more needs to be done," Naidu tweeted.

"There is an urgent need for States to fully empower Panchayats through three Fs - funds, functions and functionaries to enable them emerge as vibrant hubs of self-reliance in different sectors," he said in another tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country today.

He will also launch a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App. The portal is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

