First time village head in UP's Basti interacts with PM

A first time village head in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lockdown and sanitation measures implemented in the area. During the video-conference that lasted for nearly four minutes, Varsha Singh, 40, told PTI that the prime minister also asked her whether people were getting benefit of various social schemes

"PM also asked me that earlier people used to think that if government sends Rs 100 they will get only Rs 15. I told PM Modi that with direct transfer of money, people are getting full benefit and they are very happy with him," said Singh, who was one of the many members of the panchayati raj system Modi spoke to on Panchayati Raj Diwas. She has received Rani Laxmi Bai State Award and CM Protsahan Award for her exemplarily work in Nakti Dei Buzurg village, which was declared ODF last year. It has a population of 2865. During the interaction, she said, the prime minister stressed on ensuring social distancing. "He said that if two people are walking side by side, they should carry separate umbrellas so that the distance between them is two yards," she said

Modi also asked about sanitization and distribution of masks in the village, Singh added.