Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:26 IST
BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. “Today, had a video conference with august people on political and economic scenarios around Covid-19 issue. Shared the work being done by the Union government and BJP to combat the pandemic along with taking effective measures to uplift the economy,” Nadda said in a series of tweets.

He also held deliberations with intellectuals through videoconferencing and shared various strategies of the government to tackle the situation arising due to the pandemic. “An insightful conversation with acclaimed intellectuals through video conferencing. Shared various strategies and efforts of the Union government and BJP in combating COVID-19 and helping needy sections and asked for suggestions,” he said.

Nadda said the participants praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership in handling the crisis..

ISI's changing strategies pushing Kashmiri terrorists for 'jihad' in Afghanistan, says European think-tank

