Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump: U.S. considering coronavirus testing on some international flights

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was considering having passengers on international flights from coronavirus hot spots be tested for the virus. "We're looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," Trump said at a White House event. He said his administration was working with airlines on the plan, which could happen "in the very near future." Americans losing faith in what Trump says about the coronavirus: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Americans appear to be losing faith in what President Donald Trump says about the coronavirus pandemic, with almost everyone rejecting Trump's remark that COVID-19 may be treated by injecting infected people with bleach or other disinfectants, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. The April 27-28 public opinion poll found that fewer than half of all adults in the U.S. - 47% - said they were "very" or "somewhat" likely to follow recommendations Trump makes about the virus. That is 15 percentage points lower than the number who said they would follow Trump's advice in a survey that ran at the end of March. Suspension of tourist visits to U.S. Capitol extended until May 16

Tourists and other visitors to the U.S. Capitol and adjacent congressional offices will continue to be suspended until May 16, Senate and House of Representatives officials said on Tuesday. The move comes amid continued concerns about the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus, House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger said in a statement. A previous suspension was due to expire on May 1. U.S. court ruling could threaten pipeline projects with delays

Several major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline projects could be at risk of delays after a U.S. district judge in Montana this month said the Army Corps of Engineers had inappropriately used a national permit program, energy analysts said on Tuesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled on April 15 that the Army Corps violated federal law by issuing the so-called Nationwide Permit 12 that allows pipelines to cross water bodies because it did not adequately consult with other federal agencies on risks to endangered species and habitat. The ruling halted work on pipelines through streams and waterways, but allows other construction to continue. U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeds Americans killed in Vietnam War as cases top 1 million

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday exceeded the 58,220 American lives lost during the Vietnam War as cases topped 1 million, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. cases have doubled in 18 days and make up one-third of all infections in the world, according to the tally. Trump to order U.S. meat processing plants to stay open despite coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump on Tuesday plans to order meat processing plants concerned about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the food supply in the United States, drawing a backlash from unions who said at-risk workers required more protection. With concerns about food shortages and supply chain disruptions, Trump is expected to sign an executive order using the Defense Production Act to mandate that the plants continue to function, a senior administration official said. California plans to reopen some retail, manufacturing within weeks

California curbside retail, manufacturing and other "lower-risk workplaces" should reopen within weeks as coronavirus testing and tracing improves, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday. Non-essential businesses like offices where remote work is not possible and childcare facilities would be in the first phase of reopening, along with some parks, state health officer Sonia Angell told a news briefing. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 27, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) Ohio votes largely by mail in primary delayed by COVID-19

Ohio was holding nominating contests largely by mail on Tuesday after voting originally scheduled for March 17 was delayed and in-person balloting curtailed, as the coronavirus pandemic further disrupted the U.S. election season. Ohio was among the first states to delay its primaries as lockdowns in response to the spread of the deadly respiratory virus spread rapidly across the United States last month, leading an unprecedented 1.9 million voters in the state to request absentee ballots. New York coronavirus hospitalizations drop to month low, governor says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that new hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus dropped to a one-month low and laid out a plan to employ thousands of case investigators under criteria for reopening his state. Cuomo, who has traded barbs with U.S. President Donald Trump over who was to blame for the crisis, also criticized federal agencies, the intelligence community and the mainstream press for failing to "blow the bugle" early enough, while arguing the primary responsibility for the pandemic did not lie with states.