Brazil supreme court bars Ramagem appointment as federal police chief - ruling

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:08 IST
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday granted an injunction suspending the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem as chief of the country's federal police, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

The ruling came after a request by the PDT party, which claimed Ramagem's appointment would allow President Jair Bolsonaro, who has a longtime friendship with Ramagem, to unlawfully interfere with police affairs.

