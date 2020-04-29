Left Menu
BJP slams Delhi Minority Commission Chairman's remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:48 IST
The BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan's reported controversial remarks on social media "thanking" Kuwait for its "support" to Indian Muslims, and demanded that he be sacked. "The Delhi Minorities Commission Chief Mr Khan has drafted and posted an 'anti-India' letter on his social media. The letter is anti-India as it is against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution," BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged in a statement.

Khan, whose term as Delhi Minorities Commission chairman ends in July this year, asserted that he was a "patriot" and warned of legal action against TV channels for allegedly distorting his views. "I issued a tweet on my Twitter handle on April 28. Nothing more should be added to this tweet as done by many media establishments.

"This tweet is in the background of how the issues of Muslims have been dealt within our country. Be it lynching, riots, media bashing or redressal of their problems in political and administrative processes," he said in the statement. Underlining that for Indian Muslims there can be no other place as safe as India, Patra questioned Khan's faith on Indian judiciary and Constitution. "Mr Khan projecting Zakir Naik as an Indian Muslim hero only confirms that he has ulterior motives and is trying to save even terror perpetrators," he said.

Patra demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack Khan for indulging in anti-India activity. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also made a similar demand.

"Khan who holds a constitutional post has made anti-national comment and he should be immediately removed," Bidhuri said..

