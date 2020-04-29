Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro withdraws name of family friend as top cop

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:26 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro withdraws name of family friend as top cop
Representative Image

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday withdrew the name of a family friend he had picked to run the federal police after a Supreme Court justice blocked an appointment that opponents said would allow him inappropriate influence over law enforcement. His decision to drop Alexandre Ramagem, who was director of the Brazilian intelligence agency Abin, was published in the government's official gazette.

The suspension of the appointment by Justice Alexandre de Moraes earlier on Wednesday came after the top court authorized an investigation into allegations by Bolsonaro's former justice minister that the president had abused his power by swapping the police chief. Moraes wrote that he granted the injunction, which can still be appealed because there were relevant signs that Ramagem, who was set to take office on Wednesday afternoon, could be compromised by his close relationship with Bolsonaro's family.

Ramagem, who joined the federal police in 2005 and has run the intelligence agency since July, had the fewest years of service of any officer tapped to lead the force. He took charge of Bolsonaro's security in 2018 after the soon-to-be president was stabbed on the campaign trail and grew close to the president's sons, who have been accused of taking part in embezzlement and misinformation schemes, which they deny.

Bolsonaro's shakeup of the federal police has spurred a political crisis in Brazil, distracting from the battle against an accelerating coronavirus outbreak in the country, whose official death toll climbed past 5,000 on Tuesday, passing that of China.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown

Bosnia reported on Wednesday its sharpest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this month after its two autonomous regions had gradually begun to ease lockdowns. There were 93 new infections and two deaths in the previous 24 hours, comp...

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020