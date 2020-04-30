Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:50 IST
Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing that nobody has ever seen. Now he is trying to make a virtue of a lower number, arguing that the efforts of his administration have warded off a far greater death toll than otherwise would have been seen.

But the reported US death toll on Wednesday crept past 60,000, a figure that Trump in recent weeks had suggested might be the total death count. He had cited the estimate as a sign of relative success after the White House previously warned the U.S. could suffer 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. Trump also has repeatedly used the outer band of any estimate the potential that 2.2 million Americans could have died had there been no interventions to try to make his case most powerfully.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is certain to keep growing from here. And, like the unemployment rate, the numbers also will be revised and likely upward, due to underreporting. The focus on death tallies also overlooks other important markers such as immunity levels and infection rates.

"All these pieces of data are like a giant jigsaw puzzle that you're putting together," said Howard Markel, director of the University of Michigan's Center for the History of Medicine. "The death toll is just one of them." Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, said it's simplistic for Trump or other public officials to focus on the death toll since it's incomplete. Cases not initially classified as COVID-19 could be added at a later date. "The problem is you look at the number on your television screen and the number looks real," she said. "What you don't have is that that number should have an asterisk next to it." Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, on March 29 revealed models projecting the deaths of 100,00-240,000 Americans, assuming social distancing efforts were ongoing. At the same time, she said epidemiology models initially had predicted a worst-case scenario of 1.5 million to 2.2 million US deaths without mitigation efforts such as social distancing, hand washing, and staying home as much as possible.

Soon after, Trump began speculating that the 100,000 figure was an outer limit, Later, he leaned more toward a 60,000 projection. "The minimum number was 100,000 lives, and I think we'll be substantially under that number," he said April 10. "Hard to believe that if you had 60,000 — you could never be happy, but that's a lot fewer than we were originally told and thinking." Trump tempers his comments by saying even one death is too many, but he's also appeared relieved at the notion of a toll of 60,000. That's more in a matter of months than the 58,220 US military deaths during the Vietnam War but far below the 675,000 deaths from the 1918 flu pandemic that Trump often cites.

Trump has used the 2.2. million death estimate to suggest he saved millions of lives through leadership that he and other administration officials say was "decisive." His actions have been challenged by the state, local, and public health officials who have complained about shortages of testing supplies and safety gear for doctors and nurses. Trump often cites restricting travel from China, where the virus originated, and from Europe, where it took hold before exploding in the U.S., as among his most important first steps.

"We did the right thing because if we didn't do it, you would have had a million people, a million and a half people, maybe 2 million people dead," the president said on April 20. "Now, we're going toward 50-, I'm hearing, or 60,000 people," he continued. "One is too many. I always say it. One is too many. But we're going toward 50- or 60,000 people." Trump offered a revised estimate Monday when asked if he deserved a second term with a death toll akin to the American lives lost in Vietnam.

"Yeah, we've lost a lot of people," he said in the Rose Garden. "But if you look at what original projections were 2.2 million we're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000. It's far too many. One person is too many for this." Calvin Jillson, a presidential scholar at Southern Methodist University, contrasted Trump's public talk of death counts to the reluctance of administration and military officials to discuss Vietnam War body counts.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police releases a moving video of a cop

Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vinee...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1150 a.m.Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 1136 a.m.Lancets study finds no significant clin...

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020