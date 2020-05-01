Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters gather for May Day in Greece

PTI | Athens | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:09 IST
Protesters gather for May Day in Greece
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to mark May Day, despite appeals from the government for May Day marches and commemorations to be postponed until next Saturday when some lockdown measures will have been lifted. Hundreds of members of the Communist Party-backed PAME union gathered in both cities Friday morning, wearing masks and gloves and standing two meters apart.

The union released photos showing organizers using a measuring tape and square colored stickers to lay out the exact positions where protesters could stand for the rally in central Athens, outside Parliament. This year, May Day is being celebrated "under the special, difficult circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, but with our sight turned to the day after," Communist Party head Dimitris Koutsoumbas said during the rally.

The main issue for after the pandemic, he said, was the dilemma of "socialism or barbarity. We answer socialism. A new, fair society is needed, with the working classes, the people, truly in power." Dozens of other unions also planned marches or commemorations, with demonstrators generally using masks and maintaining distance from each other. Separately, police were out in force Friday to ensure Greeks don't head out to the countryside, a tradition for May Day. Lockdown measures are to be eased on Monday but remain in force for the holiday weekend.

Violators face 150 euro fines.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square. The Confederation of Progressive...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in U'khand, first such case in state

A COVID-19 positive woman died at AIIMS in Rishikesh on Friday, the first death of an infected person in Uttarakhand. While confirming that the woman had tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department maintained that it was no...

Phone repair shops, bookstores to remain open throughout the week in HP's Kangra

The Kangra district administration has decided to let mobile phone repair shops and bookstores stay open throughout the week, a senior official said here on Friday. The decision was taken to provide further relief to the people, he added....

Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?

When Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government would relax some parts of a nationwide lockdown, residents entering an eighth week of home confinement to inhibit the coronavirus dove for their dictionaries. Conte announced that star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020