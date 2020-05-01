Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't use coronavirus pandemic as political opportunity: BJP to Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:33 IST
Don't use coronavirus pandemic as political opportunity: BJP to Cong

The BJP asked the Congress on Friday not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a "political opportunity" as it expressed shock at the opposition party criticising the Union Home Ministry guidelines on inter-state movement of workers. Rather than giving any positive suggestion, constant bickering and pessimism during these times are not the solutions, the party said.

"The Congress should restrain itself from spreading canards, falsities and misinformation purely for political gain during a pandemic. The MHA guidelines lay down standard operating procedures (SOPs) for states to follow during migrants' transfer. States are in talks with each other to effectively carry forward this mammoth task," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. The BJP's response came after the Congress accused the Centre of "cruelly" and "mercilessly" abandoning the entire category of migrant labourers and termed "a cruel joke" the order on inter-state movement of workers.

Hitting back, Patra said, "It's astonishing and shocking that senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sees the MHA guidelines on migrant labourers as a joke." "A few days ago Rahul Gandhi had stated that lockdown is of no help... Our simple suggestion to the Congress is not to use the pandemic as a political opportunity," he said. In his press conference, Singhvi said the "mismanagement" of migrant labour shows the approach the central government has adopted towards the poor of the country.

"The Centre has mercilessly, cruelly and without second thought abandoned the entire category of migrant labour," he had said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for looting several houses in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Govind puri, they said. On Thursday, police got a tip-off and a...

Over 5k migrant labourers return to UP from Madhya Pradesh

Over 5,000 migrant labourers returned to Uttar Pradesh on Friday from Madhya Pradesh in 155 buses and their medical check-ups were being conducted, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. He said 5,259 labourers from Mad...

Nigeria government directs civil servants to resume on Monday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said in a circular on April 30.The circular reads Further...

Palghar lynching case: SC seeks status report on probe from Maharashtra

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Maharashtra government to submit a status report on investigation in the Palghar incident in which two sadhus and their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob on the night of April 16. A bench comprisin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020