Words used by you for an elected leader is unprecedented: Mamata to Governor Dhankhar

Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that such words and communications from the Governor are unprecedented since the Constitution came into force. "Words and communication used by you for an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. These are not recent or first-time outbursts by you," Banerjee said in a letter to the Governor.

Dhankhar on Friday had accused Banerjee of hiding details regarding COVID-19 cases in the State and asked her to come out with actual figures. Apart from this, Dhankhar had also slammed Banerjee, stating that she considers herself as a State within a State.

Appealing to Banerjee to not do politics when everyone is battling against the coronavirus, the Governor had on Friday told ANI: "Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won't come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture." (ANI)