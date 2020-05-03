Left Menu
Development News Edition

Words used by you for an elected leader is unprecedented: Mamata to Governor Dhankhar

Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that such words and communications from the Governor are unprecedented since the Constitution came into force.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:36 IST
Words used by you for an elected leader is unprecedented: Mamata to Governor Dhankhar
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. . Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that such words and communications from the Governor are unprecedented since the Constitution came into force. "Words and communication used by you for an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. These are not recent or first-time outbursts by you," Banerjee said in a letter to the Governor.

Dhankhar on Friday had accused Banerjee of hiding details regarding COVID-19 cases in the State and asked her to come out with actual figures. Apart from this, Dhankhar had also slammed Banerjee, stating that she considers herself as a State within a State.

Appealing to Banerjee to not do politics when everyone is battling against the coronavirus, the Governor had on Friday told ANI: "Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won't come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture." (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Soccer-Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. womens soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The te...

U'khand higher education vice-chairperson presents flowers to LPG cylinder delivery boys for their role in combat against COVID-19

Deepti Rawat, Vice-Chairperson of Uttarakhand Higher Education, on Saturday presented two LPG cylinder delivery boys with roses while lauding them for not just delivering cylinder to the customers but also making people aware of the precaut...

Odisha Govt classifies 15 departments as Critical that will function during lockdown

Following the extension of the nationwide lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday reviewed the situation and decided to classified its different departments in two categories namely, Critical and Partially Critical for better management of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020