Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's Senate leader accuses ruling PiS of election-by-post 'trickery'

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:54 IST
Poland's Senate leader accuses ruling PiS of election-by-post 'trickery'

The head of Poland's opposition-led Senate on Tuesday accused the ruling nationalists of "procedural trickery" to force through a May presidential election by postal ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tomasz Grodzki, a member of the centrist opposition Civic Platform group and the leader of the Senate, said the Law and Justice (PiS) party was extending the debate on the rules with redundant proposals so the Senate misses its voting deadline on Wednesday evening.

For instance, a PiS senator on Tuesday put forward a motion asking for all voting on the legislation to take place in person, even though such voting has to date been able to take place virtually or at a distance. Another PiS senator motioned for the Senate debate to be confidential. "PiS is using procedural trickery in the Senate to force the nation into postal voting. The Senate does not agree with this!" Grodzki said in a tweet.

According to the constitution, the Senate has 30 days to accept, amend or reject a piece of legislation. If the Senate doesn't take action within those 30 days, the legislation goes straight to the president for approval or rejection. President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, wants the postal elections to go ahead.

PiS had accused Grodzki and opposition senators of deliberately delaying the discussion on the law to push back the election. "Saying these are games, that this is being done on purpose is funny from someone who ... has aimed to extend this whole discussion ... by 30 days," said Tadeusz Cymanski, of PiS's parliamentary caucus.

The opposition has called for the introduction of a state of natural disaster to allow the election to be postponed. PiS has faced opposition at home and abroad for its efforts to change electoral rules in the span of a month to allow for a post-only ballot.

Under the current rules, postal voting can only take place in exceptional circumstances, such as in the case of voter disability. Grodzki previously said he expected the Senate to reject the legislation, forcing the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, to vote on the law again.

The Sejm would need an absolute majority in support of the legislation in order to veto the Senate's rejection of the proposal. It is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday. The vote is at risk, as one of the PiS's main allies, Accord, has threatened to block the legislation, meaning the postal vote might be scrapped altogether.

If the Senate were to miss its voting deadline, the vote in the Sejm would effectively be avoided.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring back Maha students from Mauritius: Chavan to Jaishankar

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said he has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking to bring back to the city 50 students from the state who are stranded in Mauritius. Chavan said as per information ...

'dennis' to continue stand-in role with Apeks

Dennis dennis Edman will continue his stand-in role with Apeks Counter-Strike Global Offensive team in the Home Sweet Home Cup 3 and in BLAST Rising, the Norwegian organization announced. Apeks added that dennis, 29, will remain with the te...

TN clocks 500 plus COVID-19 cases for second straight day; CM says rise due to higher sample testing

Eds Adds details, combines related stories Chennai, May 5 PTI The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued its upward trend on Tuesday, going past the 500 mark for the second consecutive day as Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Man dies after Delhi police constable opens fire; three held

A 27-year-old man was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. He died on Monday, they said.On Monday eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020