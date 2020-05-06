Left Menu
Andhra starts disbursing Rs 10,000 to fishermen under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday started disbursing Rs 10,000 to fishermen in the state under 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa' scheme.

Andhra starts disbursing Rs 10,000 to fishermen under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday started disbursing Rs 10,000 to fishermen in the state under 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa' scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said about 1.09 lakh fishermen families in the state will be benefited under the scheme. He said that the scheme was taken up for the benefit of fishermen, who were struggling for livelihood during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June.

Noting that YSR Matsyakara Bharosa was launched in November last year to mark World Fishermen Day at Mummidivaram in East Godavari district, the Chief Minister said that a compensation of Rs 70.53 crore was paid to the fishermen of that constituency who told him during the padayatra that they were not paid the compensation though they incurred a loss due to GSPL drilling. Reddy said the government has repatriated 15 fishermen belonging to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts from Pakistan who were arrested in November 2018 on charges of espionage for entering the coastal waters of Pakistan.

They were provided an financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said. The state government brought back about 4,300 fishermen, who went for fishing in Gujarat, and were stranded there due to coronavirus pandemic.

Reddy said that Rs 2,000 will be given by the government as financial assistance after fishermen completed their quarantine period. The Chief Minister said that eight new fishing harbours and a fish landing centre will be set up in the state at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore in three years.

He said all these programmes were being implemented wholeheartedly with all-round welfare of the people in mind. Minister for Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and several fishermen were present on the occasion.

Collectors from all 13 districts, ministers and MLAs participated through a video conference. The government issued administrative sanction for enhancing the existing monetary relief from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per head to all sea-going fishermen between the age group of 21- 60 years in the state, who are operating motorized and non-motorized boats during the Marine Ban period/lean period from April 15 to June 14 under 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa' scheme during the financial year 2019-20. (ANI)

