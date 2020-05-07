Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolutionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a president's ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Congress
- Iran
- Democrats
- Republican Party
ALSO READ
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
TN Congress distributes ration, relief material to needy amid lockdown
US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Congress preps more stimulus and oil bounces back
US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Congress prepares more stimulus, oil prices bounce
US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Congress preps more stimulus and oil bounces back