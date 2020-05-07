Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight brews in Congress over Republican push to protect business from coronavirus suits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:31 IST
Fight brews in Congress over Republican push to protect business from coronavirus suits
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A key U.S. Senate Democrat pushed back on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's drive to protect employers from coronavirus-related lawsuits when the economy begins to reopen, saying it would be unnecessary if the White House set clearer standards.

Republicans and business groups warn that companies could face a flood of litigation from employees and customers who become infected after operations resume. Plaintiff advocates counter that employers are protected by legal barriers including the difficulty of demonstrating where COVID infections occur. McConnell has made a bill protecting employers a top priority as Congress weighs what next steps to take to address a pandemic that has killed more than 71,000 Americans and thrown more than 26 million out of work.

Republicans led by President Donald Trump have pushed for a re-opening of state economies, saying Americans can no longer endure the toll of shuttered businesses and lost livelihoods. "The president is forcing workers back into unsafe plants and Mitch McConnell is trying to slam the courthouse door on the workers who get hurt," Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hold a hearing on liability protection next week, said clear guidance on worker safety would give employers "a strong 'standard of care' defense in court" and would "keep people safer, so there weren't lawsuits in the first place." McConnell's Republicans control a slim majority in the Senate, but he would need to sell the idea to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for it to pass Congress.

Republicans and business groups that are lobbying for liability protection say that legal safe harbors are necessary to protect companies planning to restart operations after extended shutdowns, as well as those that have remained open throughout the pandemic. But as the debate in Congress gains momentum, emerging signs suggest that those opposed to blanket protections for companies could accept some form of narrow immunity for employers who take the proper steps to safeguard their workers.

"If you wanted to write a bill that said that reasonable conduct would be protected - because some of the proponents of immunity don't seem to understand that - that would be something that we would have no problem with," Linda Lipsen, who heads the American Association for Justice, told reporters on Wednesday. The nonprofit group represents trial lawyers. The problem, critics say, is that the Trump administration has not established national standards for worker safety in the era of the coronavirus and McConnell has not produced a tangible legislative proposal.

Some Democratic aides have expressed hope that details could soon begin to emerge. On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters that Republicans were working on a "narrowly crafted" liability protection measure without offering details. "It will not protect somebody from gross negligence," McConnell said.

On Wednesday, McConnell's office could offer no guidance on how he might address the issue of safety standards. Lipsen, whose group opposes blanket protections for businesses, said she would need to see details of the Republican measure before offering an assessment.

The COVID-19 Complaint Tracker, a database maintained by the U.S. law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, showed 859 coronavirus-related lawsuits on Wednesday. Nearly 30% of the lawsuits involved litigation arising from prison conditions.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police force will win war against coronavirus: Mumbai top cop

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is ...

Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down

The Philippines biggest broadcaster asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quash an order by the telecoms regulator to shut down its operations, saying it undermined freedom of speech and the public right to information. The regulators orde...

I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. Dhoni, lending support to MFORE -- an initiative offering mind conditioning pro...

Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states. Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020