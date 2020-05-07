Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karna BJP chief slams Siddaramaiah for criticism of CM s COVID-19 relief package

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:45 IST
Karna BJP chief slams Siddaramaiah for criticism of CM s COVID-19 relief package

Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on former chief minister Siddaramaiah for terming as "too little" the state government's latest relief package to farmers and weaker sections and accused him of playing politics during COVID-19 crisis. Congratulating Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for the special package announced for agriculturists, flower growers, weavers, barbers and other deprived sections, he said it was regrettable that Siddaramaiah has come out against it.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,610 crore package, including a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and Rs 25,000 per hectare for affected flower growers. Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets has termed the package as "Too little, too late" and accused the chief minister of "completely ignoring farmers".

Referring to Siddaramaiah's reported comment that a flower grower spends Rs 50 lakh per acre, Kateel said it was surprising that the Congress leader, who had held the Finance portfolio and presented several budgets, does not have the basic knowledge about the money spent by farmers and flower growers. The Dakshina Kannada MP alleged that Siddaramaiah was playing politics at a difficult time when the state had been trying its best to tackle the Covid crisis.

As an experienced politician, he should have welcomed the initiative of the state government, Kateel said. The state BJP chief alleged that Siddaramaiah had not provided any relief to farmers during his rule though there were a number of farmer's suicides reported from different parts of the state then.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

I wasn't unlucky, Dhoni made it count: Parthiv Patel on playing in MSD era

Out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel does not consider himself unlucky to have played in the same era as Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he knows that the former captain grabbed his opportunities way better than him. Patel led Gujarat t...

2 arrests in Indian-origin man’s alleyway murder in UK

Two persons have been arrested in the UK in connection with the murder of an Indian-origin man, who was found dead in an alleyway in west London last month. Baljit Singh, 37, who lived locally in the Hayes area of London, was pronounced dea...

Vizag gas leak tragedy: Chhattisgarh CM extends condolences to victims' kin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the people in the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village early this morning. He has expressed his condolences to...

Video shows bodies of COVID-19 victims kept near patients

A video showing bodies of COVID-19 victims lying unattended near patients undergoing treatment for the virus infection at the civic-run Sion hospital here went viral on Thursday. Announcing a probe, Dr Pramod Ingle, dean of the Lokmanya Til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020