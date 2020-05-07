Left Menu
U.S. Supreme Court overturns New Jersey 'Bridgegate' scandal convictions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:36 IST
U.S. Supreme Court overturns New Jersey 'Bridgegate' scandal convictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the criminal convictions of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie involved in the "Bridgegate" scandal in a ruling that places new limits on the kinds of political acts that can be prosecuted.

The justices, in a 9-0 decision, sided with Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, both of whom were convicted for their roles in a scheme to engineer traffic chaos on the world's busiest bridge to punish a local mayor who refused to endorse Christie's gubernatorial re-election bid.

