Former NCP MP in list of BJP candidates for Maha Council polls

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil and three others figure in the list of BJP candidates for the May 21 Maharashtra Legislative Council poll. The list was released from Delhi on Friday, state BJP sources said.

Gopichand Padalkar, who joined the party on the eve of last year's Lok Sabha polls, also figures in the list. Senior state BJP leaders Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde don't find a place in the list, which instead has lesser-known faces like Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade.