Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine must drain corruption swamp, Saakashvili says in latest comeback

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:00 IST
Ukraine must drain corruption swamp, Saakashvili says in latest comeback
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, vowed on Friday to help his new boss, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, clean out a political "swamp" of oligarchs' interests that he said were preventing Ukraine prospering.

He spoke to Reuters in an interview a day after being appointed to advise Zelenskiy on reforms, a surprise political comeback in his adoptive country for one of the post-Soviet world's most recognizable figures. Twice, president of Georgia, Saakashvili had a brief but stormy spell in Ukrainian politics five years ago under Zelenskiy's predecessor Petro Poroshenko in which he once clambered onto a roof to avoid law enforcement.

His reappearance ruffled feathers in Kiev and in Tbilisi -- Georgia's government recalled its ambassador for consultations in protest. He joins Zelenskiy as Ukraine faces the prospect of a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic -- which Saakashvili argued makes sweeping reforms all the more urgent.

"President Zelenskiy has a clear mandate from the population of Ukraine to drain the swamp, to clean up the corruption mess that Ukraine has inherited, and to go against the vested oligarchic special interests," he said. Time has been lost since Zelenskiy's election last year, he said. "But now, with the challenge of imminent, huge crisis ... there might be no other option but fast reforms and changes. Because we are dealing with a situation when Ukraine either changes or disappears as we know it."

ECHOES OF TRUMP His language echoes that of U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed to "drain the swamp" in Washington of lobbyists and elites, and has expressed admiration for Saakashvili.

The 52-year-old had initially been sounded out for the post of deputy prime minister, but the move met with resistance in parliament. "The point is that President Zelenskiy, by appointing me, demonstrated he is prone to unconventional, brave steps," Saakashvili said.

"I myself was surprised and President Zelenskiy was taken by surprise by the amount of fear that my candidacy generated. And this is a fear of not a healthy personal nature. This is a fear of old lobbies that don't want any change," he said. He promised to help drive an overhaul of the judicial system -- long seen as riddled with corruption -- as well as deregulation and tax reform.

"We've been unable to create state institutions and democratic framework for real change. Rather we created some ugly post-Soviet structure that is more or less, in many ways, more corrupt than the Soviet Union ever was," he said. "And that's the system that is killing Ukraine."

RUNNING FEUD Under Poroshenko, Saakashvili was invited to run the southerly Odessa region in 2015, based on his track record of fighting corruption as Georgia's leader after its 2003 Rose Revolution.

He was among several foreign politicians and technocrats to be given key posts by the pro-Western leadership in Kiev after the Russian-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich, fled in the face of street protests. But the appointment descended into a running feud. Saakashvili resigned, accusing Poroshenko of corruption, which Poroshenko denied.

Ukraine stripped Saakashvili of his new citizenship when he was abroad, but he barged his way through a checkpoint at the Polish border to get back into Ukraine in September 2017. Five months later, he was deported after playing a cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement that saw him variously live in a tented protest camp, go on hunger strike, and break out of a police van with the help of his supporters.

Zelenskiy restored his citizenship in one of his first official acts as president. A benchmark for the progress of Ukraine's reforms has been its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan agreement. The government hoped to secure an $8 billion package but the IMF this week switched to what is likely to be a more modest loan deal with fewer riders.

Saakashvili saw it as evidence of the international community's skepticism about Kiev's ability to pass reforms, but also called for the IMF to increase its lending to Ukraine.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not been in contact recently with a member of Pences staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.This morning we had...

COVID SCIENCE-Abbott coronavirus test is accurate; infected mother's breast milk may protect infants

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New coronavirus antibody tests highly accurate A new antibo...

Life-threatening extreme heat set to trap millions indoors by 2060

By Thin Lei Win ROME, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Extreme heat and humidity are increasing across the globe, threatening millions of lives and economies in places where it could become fatal to work outdoors, scientists said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020