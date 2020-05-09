Left Menu
No strategy, basic idea is to show these conversation with experts to people: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi said there is no specific strategy behind his discussions with experts being telecast on the Congress' social media platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 04:35 IST
By Siddharth Sharma Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi said there is no specific strategy behind his discussions with experts being telecast on the Congress' social media platforms.

Reacting to a question from ANI, Gandhi said: "Usually, I talk to a lot of people, and many of them have conversions which are quite interesting. I thought that I should show a glimpse to the people of India of those conversions. This was the basic idea. I wanted to show people the experts I am interacting with and what I am getting to learn. There is no strategy behind it." Rahul Gandhi has started a series of conversation with the experts from various fields like economy, science, social service and politics to discuss the situation in the country after the spread of COVID-19. Two of his episodes of conversation with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Economist Abhijit Banerjee have been telecast in which he talked to both the experts about the impact of the virus on the economy amid lockdown and how to revive the economy.

According to Congress sources, the series will follow the conversation with German Virologist and several personalities from other fields also on COVID-19. (ANI)

