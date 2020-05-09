Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:42 IST
I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any ailment, dispelling rumors about his health on social media. In a signed statement, the home minister said in the last couple of days rumors have been spread by "some friends" about his health and that "some people even wished death for me" through tweets.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle. Shah said the country is currently battling the novel coronavirus pandemic and as the home minister of the country, he has been busy in his work till late in the night, and hence he could not notice such rumors earlier.

"When I came to know about it, I thought let these rumor- mongers are happy in such unrealistic thoughts and hence I did not give any clarification," he said. But in the past two days, Shah said, lakhs of BJP workers and his well-wishers have expressed their concerns and he could not overlook their worry.

"That is why I want to make it clear today that I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said. Shah said that according to Hindu beliefs, such rumors make a person healthier and that he would expect these rumor-mongers to mind their own work leaving aside all these and let him devote his time to his work.

"I express my gratitude to all party workers and well-wishers for expressing concern and inquiring about my health. I thank those who have spread the rumors and want to say that I have no ill-feeling for them," he added.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM warns Pak against attempts to spread 'narco terrorism'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan on Saturday against its persistent attempts to spread narco-terrorism in India, asserting that the police force was keeping a close watch on anti-national activities across the border ev...

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to approach SC seeking bail to eligible inmates amid COVID-19 crisis: Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Saturday said that the Islamic organisation will approach the Supreme Court seeking grant of conditional bail to eligible jail inmates across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 ...

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020